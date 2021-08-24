Dr. Abdul Rahman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diana Abdul Rahman, MD
Overview of Dr. Diana Abdul Rahman, MD
Dr. Diana Abdul Rahman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Abdul Rahman's Office Locations
Faisal M. Qazi2895 N Towne Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 982-2719
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center1798 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 625-2919
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Diana Abdul Rahman, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Neurology
