Dr. Diana Addis, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (16)
Map Pin Small Berkeley Heights, NJ
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Diana Addis, MD

Dr. Diana Addis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Addis works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Addis' Office Locations

    Summit Medical Group- Berkeley Heights Campus
    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 277-8770
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Mammography Services Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 19, 2021
    Performed my bilateral mastectomies. Patient, explained procedure well. Compassionate. Although I chose a more extreme option than needed she was supportive of my choice and one year later I have no regrets
    KG — Feb 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Diana Addis, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235241597
    Education & Certifications

    • Hackensack University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Addis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Addis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Addis works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Addis’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Addis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

