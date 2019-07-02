Overview

Dr. Diana Alves, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Friendswood, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland and HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Alves works at Friendswood Medical Arts Clinic in Friendswood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.