Dr. Diana Antonovich, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Antonovich, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave # 33, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Antonovich is an excellent physician. I drive from Columbia to see her.
About Dr. Diana Antonovich, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1427093657
Education & Certifications
- Otolayngology
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
