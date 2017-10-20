Overview of Dr. Diana Atashroo, MD

Dr. Diana Atashroo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas School Of Medicine|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Atashroo works at NorthShore Medical Group in Skokie, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL, Gurnee, IL, Glenview, IL and Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Ovarian Cysts and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.