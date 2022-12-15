Dr. Diana Baca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Baca, MD
Overview of Dr. Diana Baca, MD
Dr. Diana Baca, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital.
Dr. Baca works at
Dr. Baca's Office Locations
-
1
East Suburban Obgyn Asssociates2580 Haymaker Rd Ste 201, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 856-7500
-
2
Irwin Primary Care Associates7546 State Route 30 Ste 1, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 765-1015
-
3
East Suburban Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates-murrysville4262 OLD WILLIAM PENN HWY, Murrysville, PA 15668 Directions (724) 325-6020
-
4
Monroeville Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC4121 Monroeville Blvd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 380-5167
Hospital Affiliations
- Forbes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baca?
Dr. Baca was the provider on call when I went in to deliver my baby. Unfortunately my baby came right after shift change so it was another provider who delivered. She was very caring and reassuring and I’m thankful to have had at least one caring provider, which I’m sure a lot of people would agree that they are few and far between. She is doing an upcoming surgery and I feel 100% confident she will provide good care.
About Dr. Diana Baca, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1881864643
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baca works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Baca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.