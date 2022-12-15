Overview of Dr. Diana Baca, MD

Dr. Diana Baca, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital.



Dr. Baca works at East Suburban OB/GYN in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Irwin, PA and Murrysville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.