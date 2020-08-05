Overview of Dr. Diana Balsalobre, MD

Dr. Diana Balsalobre, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Balsalobre works at AHMG Neurology at WP in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Apopka, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.