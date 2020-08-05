Dr. Diana Balsalobre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balsalobre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Balsalobre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diana Balsalobre, MD
Dr. Diana Balsalobre, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Balsalobre works at
Dr. Balsalobre's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Neurology at Winter Park1573 W Fairbanks Ave Ste 210, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 303-6729
AdventHealth Medical Group Neurology at Apopka201 N Park Ave Ste 206, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions (407) 889-1999
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice Dr well spoken great advice she does her work well lots of patients I love Dr Diana
About Dr. Diana Balsalobre, MD
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194949503
Education & Certifications
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
Dr. Balsalobre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balsalobre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balsalobre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balsalobre works at
Dr. Balsalobre speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Balsalobre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balsalobre.
