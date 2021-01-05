Dr. Banks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diana Banks, MD
Overview of Dr. Diana Banks, MD
Dr. Diana Banks, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center, Lone Peak Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Banks works at
Dr. Banks' Office Locations
Rocky Mtn. Neurology370 E 9th Ave Ste 106, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Directions (801) 408-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Lone Peak Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Banks has been patient with me through this pandemic and re-scheduling my visits do to offset issues and has already been more knowledgeable and helpful than any other experience. Very recommendable.
About Dr. Diana Banks, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1174543060
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Neurology
