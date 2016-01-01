Overview of Dr. Diana Barratt, MD

Dr. Diana Barratt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital West.



Dr. Barratt works at Marcus Neuroscience Institute | Boynton Beach in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.