Overview of Dr. Diana Benenati, MD

Dr. Diana Benenati, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Benenati works at Western Neuro in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.