Dr. Diana Bitner, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (24)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Diana Bitner, MD

Dr. Diana Bitner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Dr. Bitner works at True Women's Health in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD
0.0 (0)
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
Dr. Lisa Rauh, MD
Dr. Bitner's Office Locations

    True Women's Health
    2144 East Paris Ave SE Ste 230, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Michigan Medical P.c.
    3800 Lake Michigan Dr NW Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 453-8225

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Midlife Changes Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Successful Aging Program Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Women’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 27, 2022
I have been with her for 12 years she is a caring gentle understanding physician who truly cares for her patients! Like a best friend
Lynn Zabler — Apr 27, 2022
About Dr. Diana Bitner, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Portuguese
NPI Number
  • 1457308488
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
Internship

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Diana Bitner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bitner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bitner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bitner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bitner works at True Women's Health in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Bitner’s profile.

Dr. Bitner has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bitner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bitner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bitner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bitner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bitner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

