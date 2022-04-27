Dr. Diana Bitner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bitner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Bitner, MD
Overview of Dr. Diana Bitner, MD
Dr. Diana Bitner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Bitner works at
Dr. Bitner's Office Locations
True Women's Health2144 East Paris Ave SE Ste 230, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Michigan Medical P.c.3800 Lake Michigan Dr NW Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49534 Directions (616) 453-8225
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bitner?
I have been with her for 12 years she is a caring gentle understanding physician who truly cares for her patients! Like a best friend
About Dr. Diana Bitner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Portuguese
- 1457308488
Education & Certifications
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bitner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bitner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bitner works at
Dr. Bitner has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bitner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bitner speaks Portuguese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bitner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bitner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bitner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bitner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.