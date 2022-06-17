Dr. Diana Bowen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Bowen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Memorial Hospital251 E Huron St Fl 14, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2000
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 908-8145
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Dr. Bowen is the bomb. I have a backlog of bad medical experiences and Dr. Bowen has changed that. She is nice, funny, humble, and wicked smart. I have a complicated problem stemming from an old surgery plus other things and she has been diligent in doing all the right tests and also being trauma informed. Great with adults who’ve had things since pediatric years and she is super LGBTQI+ friendly. Guerin the PA is super sweet and helpful too. I come from Tennessee to see her.
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1821318353
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Urology
Dr. Bowen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowen works at
Dr. Bowen has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bowen speaks Afrikaans.
