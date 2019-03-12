Dr. Diana Santiago Chamorro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago Chamorro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Santiago Chamorro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Diana Santiago Chamorro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Santiago Chamorro's Office Locations
North Miami Office11645 Biscayne Blvd Ste 100, Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 538-8835
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Florida Combined Life
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Dr. Santiago is a very good ob/gyn. I felt comfortable all the way through my pregnancy. Great bed side manor. Very caring, professional and always on top of all my medical needs. I love this doctor and will not go anywhere else, great staff also.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649536160
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Santiago Chamorro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santiago Chamorro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santiago Chamorro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santiago Chamorro has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Amniocentesis and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santiago Chamorro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Santiago Chamorro speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Santiago Chamorro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santiago Chamorro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santiago Chamorro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santiago Chamorro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.