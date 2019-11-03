Dr. Diana Clavin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Clavin, MD
Dr. Diana Clavin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Camellia City Obstetrics and Gynecology1150 Robert Blvd Ste 360, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 781-4848
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Clavin delivered my baby in March, 2004. I had just moved to Slidell from FL & didn't know anyone. I got her practices' name from the phone book! And I am so glad I did. She was extremely professional, listened to my concerns, answered all my questions clearly. I had originally seen another associate, who asked Dr. Clavin to see me for an ultrasound due to my age. There were some other issues & I could tell she knew her stuff & switched to her as my primary ob. I don't judge a Dr by their bedside manner, but the 1st one was too preachy. Not Dr. Clavin. She went along with what I wanted, even if she may not have personally agreed (c-sect, formula feeding). I'm forever grateful that she delivered my healthy, happy son, 15 years ago!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Clavin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clavin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Clavin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clavin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clavin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clavin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.