Overview

Dr. Diana Clavin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Clavin works at Camellia City Ob/Gyn in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.