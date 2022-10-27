Dr. Diana English, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. English is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana English, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diana English, MD
Dr. Diana English, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital, Stanford Health Care and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. English works at
Dr. English's Office Locations
-
1
TGH Cancer Institute3 TAMPA GENERAL CIR, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. English?
Came in to be checked after having surgery.everyone is so nice.dr English is a top notch doctor.
About Dr. Diana English, MD
- Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1932357241
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
- Stanford Health Care
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. English has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. English accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. English using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. English has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. English works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. English. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. English.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. English, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. English appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.