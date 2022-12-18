Overview

Dr. Diana Farge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.



Dr. Farge works at Ochsner Health Center - Kenner in Kenner, LA with other offices in La Place, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.