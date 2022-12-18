Dr. Diana Farge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Farge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.
Ochsner Health Center - Kenner200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 501, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 464-8506
Ochsner Health Center - River Parishes502 Rue de Sante Ste 308, La Place, LA 70068 Directions (504) 464-8506
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Farge is wonderful. I felt very comfortable talking to her about what was going on, she answered all of my questions, and performed a very comfortable exam.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1558603316
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - Baton Rouge, LA
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - New Orleans, LA
