Overview of Dr. Diana Fedei, MD

Dr. Diana Fedei, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Fedei works at Genis Womens Care PC in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.