Overview of Dr. Diana Fernandez, MD

Dr. Diana Fernandez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Fernandez works at Mischer Neuroscience Associates in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.