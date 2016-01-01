Dr. Franco Corso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diana Franco Corso, MD
Overview of Dr. Diana Franco Corso, MD
Dr. Diana Franco Corso, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mankato, MN.
Dr. Franco Corso works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Franco Corso's Office Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato1015 Marsh St, Mankato, MN 56001 Directions (507) 594-5965
-
2
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato1025 Marsh St, Mankato, MN 56001 Directions (507) 625-4031Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont
- Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Franco Corso?
About Dr. Diana Franco Corso, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1033468699
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franco Corso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franco Corso works at
Dr. Franco Corso has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franco Corso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franco Corso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franco Corso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.