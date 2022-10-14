Overview

Dr. Diana Garcia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia works at Marian Community Clinic in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.