Overview of Dr. Diana Girnita, MD

Dr. Diana Girnita, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Girnita works at Sutter Health in Mountain View, CA with other offices in West Chester, OH and Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.