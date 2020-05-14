See All Rheumatologists in Mountain View, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Diana Girnita, MD

Rheumatology
4.1 (8)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Diana Girnita, MD

Dr. Diana Girnita, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Girnita works at Sutter Health in Mountain View, CA with other offices in West Chester, OH and Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Girnita's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scott P. Wachhorst M.d. A Professional Corporation
    701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 934-7808
  2. 2
    Group Health TriHealth Physician Partners
    8040 PRINCETON GLENDALE RD, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-7000
  3. 3
    Uc Health Rheumatology (midtown)
    3590 Lucille Dr Ste 2200, Cincinnati, OH 45213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 458-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 14, 2020
    After being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis two and a half years ago I was not looking forward to "shopping" for a new doctor, as I've had several bad experiences with doctors in the past. I really hit the jackpot when Dr. Girnita was recommended to me! She is one of the few doctors I have come across that I feel really listens to me and cares about me as a person. From day one she has worked hand in hand with me to manage my pain and keep my disease activity at bay while taking my concerns about treatment options into consideration, Also, she has always been quick to respond to questions and prescription refills on MyChart. I feel blessed to have her as my doctor!
    Rennie K. — May 14, 2020
    About Dr. Diana Girnita, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Romanian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922378116
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diana Girnita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girnita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Girnita has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Girnita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Girnita has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Girnita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Girnita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girnita.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Girnita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Girnita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

