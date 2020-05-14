Dr. Diana Girnita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girnita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Girnita, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diana Girnita, MD
Dr. Diana Girnita, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Girnita's Office Locations
Scott P. Wachhorst M.d. A Professional Corporation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7808
Group Health TriHealth Physician Partners8040 PRINCETON GLENDALE RD, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 246-7000
Uc Health Rheumatology (midtown)3590 Lucille Dr Ste 2200, Cincinnati, OH 45213 Directions (513) 458-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis two and a half years ago I was not looking forward to "shopping" for a new doctor, as I've had several bad experiences with doctors in the past. I really hit the jackpot when Dr. Girnita was recommended to me! She is one of the few doctors I have come across that I feel really listens to me and cares about me as a person. From day one she has worked hand in hand with me to manage my pain and keep my disease activity at bay while taking my concerns about treatment options into consideration, Also, she has always been quick to respond to questions and prescription refills on MyChart. I feel blessed to have her as my doctor!
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
