Overview of Dr. Diana Griffiths, MD

Dr. Diana Griffiths, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.



Dr. Griffiths works at Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital Cancer Institute in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.