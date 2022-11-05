See All Oncologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Diana Griffiths, MD

Medical Oncology
4.7 (20)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Diana Griffiths, MD

Dr. Diana Griffiths, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.

Dr. Griffiths works at Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital Cancer Institute in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Griffiths' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Saint Agnes Cancer Institute
    3407 Wilkens Ave Ste 100, Baltimore, MD 21229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (667) 234-2758

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 05, 2022
    She made me feel very relaxed discussing my breast cancer diagnosis. She discussed my upcoming surgery, treatment and long term outlook for me.
    Janet S. — Nov 05, 2022
    About Dr. Diana Griffiths, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982664942
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Bayview M C|Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diana Griffiths, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffiths is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Griffiths has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griffiths has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griffiths works at Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital Cancer Institute in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Griffiths’s profile.

    Dr. Griffiths has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffiths on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffiths. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffiths.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffiths, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffiths appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

