Dr. Diana Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Diana Huang, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Huang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
-
1
Diana Huang, MD131 Columbia Tpke Ste 1, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 949-1286
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
The doctor came in and greeted me very friendly. She is knowledgeable and caring. I feel very relaxed during my visits.
About Dr. Diana Huang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1467686162
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center (New York)
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang speaks Mandarin.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.