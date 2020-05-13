Overview of Dr. Diana Hylton, MD

Dr. Diana Hylton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from U Coll West Indies, Kingston and is affiliated with John C. Fremont Healthcare District and Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Hylton works at Diana J Hylton MD in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.