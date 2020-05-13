Dr. Diana Hylton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hylton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Hylton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diana Hylton, MD
Dr. Diana Hylton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from U Coll West Indies, Kingston and is affiliated with John C. Fremont Healthcare District and Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Dr. Hylton works at
Dr. Hylton's Office Locations
Diana J. Hylton MD750 W Olive Ave Ste 105, Merced, CA 95348 Directions (209) 723-2133
Hospital Affiliations
- John C. Fremont Healthcare District
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. I highly recommend her. She knows everything about seizures just by explaining what happened during and also after. So happy I found her for my husband.
About Dr. Diana Hylton, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1033389903
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hosp
- Ottawa Genl Hosp|Toronto General Hospital
- U Tchg Hosp
- U Coll West Indies, Kingston
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hylton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hylton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hylton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hylton has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hylton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hylton speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Hylton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hylton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hylton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hylton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.