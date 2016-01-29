See All Allergists & Immunologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Diana Jerez-Martin, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.0 (8)
Overview

Dr. Diana Jerez-Martin, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS.

They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    4503 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 873-1177
    Asthma Allergy and Immunology of Tampa Bay PA
    19039 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz, FL 33548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 948-7000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 29, 2016
    Dr. Martin is brilliant with heart and soul dedication to her patients and her practice, heads off potential issues, few surprises only preparedness. She cares deeply and when there were no answers; she has tirelessly hunted the country for the very best specialists. I feel she would be there to help my children if something happened to me. I pray for her; thank God for her. She facilitated health in two very sick babies. 9 years later my twins are thriving! God keep her in your loving hands.CF
    Chantal Fields in Tampa, Florida — Jan 29, 2016
    About Dr. Diana Jerez-Martin, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1780688432
    Education & Certifications

    • SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerez-Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jerez-Martin has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jerez-Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jerez-Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jerez-Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jerez-Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jerez-Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

