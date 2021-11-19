Overview of Dr. Diana Kaufman, MD

Dr. Diana Kaufman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kaufman works at UnityPoint Clinic OB/GYN - Lakeview in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.