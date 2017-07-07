Overview of Dr. Diana Kenyon, DO

Dr. Diana Kenyon, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.



Dr. Kenyon works at Mercy Health in Rockford, IL with other offices in Roscoe, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.