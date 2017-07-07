Dr. Diana Kenyon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenyon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Kenyon, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diana Kenyon, DO
Dr. Diana Kenyon, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.
Dr. Kenyon's Office Locations
-
1
Uic Women & Childrens Health Center2780 MCFARLAND RD, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 971-3070
-
2
Rtc Dba Churchview Dialysis Center5970 Churchview Dr, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 971-8979
-
3
Javon Bea Hospital8201 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 971-3416
-
4
Rockford Health Physicians5000 PRAIRIE ROSE DR, Roscoe, IL 61073 Directions (815) 971-3416
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kenyon was my OB through multiple miscarriages and successful pregnancies. She is kind, compassionate, honest and thorough. I would highly recommend her to anyone looking for an amazing OB.
About Dr. Diana Kenyon, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1174772594
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kenyon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenyon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenyon has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kenyon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
