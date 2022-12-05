Dr. Diana Kersten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kersten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Kersten, MD
Overview of Dr. Diana Kersten, MD
Dr. Diana Kersten, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Iowa.
Saddleback Memorial Medical Center23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 300, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 951-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Keratin is caring, professional, efficient and takes the time to explain. In other words great.
About Dr. Diana Kersten, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1154387595
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kersten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kersten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kersten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kersten works at
Dr. Kersten has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Pinguecula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kersten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kersten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kersten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kersten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kersten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.