Dr. Diana Kirke, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Diana Kirke, MD

Dr. Diana Kirke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Kirke works at Mount Sinai Hospital - ENT / Head and Neck Surgery (Otolaryngology) in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kirke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Otolaryngologh Head and Neck Surgery
    5 E 98th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tinnitus
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Hearing Screening
Tinnitus
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Hearing Screening

Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Diana Kirke, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1609242510
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Elmhurst Hospital Center

