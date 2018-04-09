Dr. Diana Lake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Lake, MD
Dr. Diana Lake, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lake's Office Locations
500 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604
Directions
(585) 367-7181
Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pm
Memorial Hospital Opd At 66th St300 E 66th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 888-5444
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Lake has been treating my daughter, who has Stage 4 Breast Cancer, for 4 years. She is everything a patient could ask for. She is knowledgeable, caring, on top of new meds and trials and responsive. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Diana Lake, MD
- Hematology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1346211380
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
