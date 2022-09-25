Dr. Diana Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Lam, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Lam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Lam works at
Locations
-
1
Forrest S Martin MD2300 JUDAH ST, San Francisco, CA 94122 Directions (415) 664-9183
-
2
Saint Francis Memorial Hospital900 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 353-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lam?
I came here for a cardiologist follow up visit. Dr. Lam was very patience and attentive to my cardiovascular issues. The staff was very kind and helpful.
About Dr. Diana Lam, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1659455251
Education & Certifications
- San Francisco General Hospital
- San Francisco Gen Hospital M C
- Uc Davis Med Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lam works at
Dr. Lam speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.