Overview of Dr. Diana Lau, MD

Dr. Diana Lau, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Lau works at Los Alamitos Orthopaedic Medical and Surgical Group in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.