Overview of Dr. Diana Lau, MD

Dr. Diana Lau, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lau works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.