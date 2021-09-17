Dr. Diana Lau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Lau, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Diana Lau, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Diana Lau, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Hosp
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Dr. Lau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lau accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lau using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lau has seen patients for Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lau speaks Mandarin.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.
