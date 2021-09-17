See All Rheumatologists in Woodland, CA
Dr. Diana Lau, MD

Rheumatology
3.9 (16)
Map Pin Small Woodland, CA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Diana Lau, MD

Dr. Diana Lau, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lau works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Arthritis
Malaise and Fatigue
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoporosis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Dry Eyes
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteopenia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Raynaud's Disease
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Trigger Finger
Allergy Testing
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Deep Brain Stimulation
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dermatomyositis
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fever
Gout
Hand Conditions
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Infusion Therapy
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Polymyositis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Pulmonary Disease
Rheumatic Diseases
Shoulder Disorders
Soft Tissue Injections
Spine Disorders
Still's Disease
Systemic Sclerosis
Temporal Arteritis
Tendonitis
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 17, 2021
    great
    steve holloman — Sep 17, 2021
    About Dr. Diana Lau, MD

    Rheumatology
    34 years of experience
    English, Mandarin
    Female
    1770506537
    Education & Certifications

    Long Island Jewish Hosp
    St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp
    St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp
    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diana Lau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lau works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lau’s profile.

    Dr. Lau has seen patients for Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

