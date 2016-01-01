Overview

Dr. Diana Leykina, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SMOLENSK MEDICAL ACADEMY.



Dr. Leykina works at Larisa Potap MD in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.