Dr. Diana Liang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Liang, MD
Overview of Dr. Diana Liang, MD
Dr. Diana Liang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
Dr. Liang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Liang's Office Locations
-
1
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 276-9321
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liang?
About Dr. Diana Liang, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1467711556
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liang accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liang works at
Dr. Liang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.