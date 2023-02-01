Overview of Dr. Diana Lim, MD

Dr. Diana Lim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They completed their residency with Catholic MC Brooklyn & Queens



Dr. Lim works at WK Bossier Internal Medicine Diagnostic and Treatment Clinic in Bossier City, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.