Overview of Dr. Diana Linetskaya, MD

Dr. Diana Linetskaya, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cornwall, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.



Dr. Linetskaya works at Cornwall Primary Care in Cornwall, NY with other offices in Newburgh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.