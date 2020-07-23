Overview

Dr. Diana Liu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Anthony, MN. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.



Dr. Liu works at North Memorial Health Clinic-St. Anthony in Saint Anthony, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.