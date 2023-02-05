Dr. Diana Londono, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Londono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Londono, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diana Londono, MD
Dr. Diana Londono, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from David Geffen Sch Med/UCLA Med Ctr and is affiliated with City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital and Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital.
Dr. Londono's Office Locations
West Carroll412 W Carroll Ave, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 218-0921
Hospital Affiliations
- City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthCare Partners
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
- Prime Health Services
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Londoño has provided excellent care for me for the last several years. She solved my problems on the first visit and continues to regularly follow up.
About Dr. Diana Londono, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144521329
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente Med Ctr
- David Geffen Sch Med/UCLA Med Ctr
- Urology
