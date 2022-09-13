Dr. Diana Maccario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maccario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Maccario, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Diana Maccario, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from St George University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Maccario works at
Locations
First Coast Family Medicine PA9191 R G Skinner Pkwy Unit 603, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 538-0950
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Maccario?
Always on time and takes as long as necessary for appointment. Immediately put me at ease.
About Dr. Diana Maccario, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1205007036
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Medical Center
- St Vincent's Medical Center
- St George University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maccario has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maccario accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maccario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maccario works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Maccario. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maccario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maccario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maccario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.