Overview of Dr. Diana Martinez, MD

Dr. Diana Martinez, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.



Dr. Martinez works at Memorial Division of Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery in Wellington, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL and Miramar, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.