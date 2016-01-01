See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Florence, AL
Dr. Diana McCutcheon, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Diana McCutcheon, MD

Dr. Diana McCutcheon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. McCutcheon works at Helping Hands N Alabama in Florence, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCutcheon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Helping Hands N Alabama
    426 W College St, Florence, AL 35630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 712-5028

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Diana McCutcheon, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
40 years of experience
  • 40 years of experience
English
  • English
1760484380
  • 1760484380
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. McCutcheon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McCutcheon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McCutcheon works at Helping Hands N Alabama in Florence, AL. View the full address on Dr. McCutcheon’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. McCutcheon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCutcheon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCutcheon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCutcheon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

