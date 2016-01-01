Dr. McCutcheon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diana McCutcheon, MD
Overview of Dr. Diana McCutcheon, MD
Dr. Diana McCutcheon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. McCutcheon works at
Office Location:
Helping Hands N Alabama426 W College St, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 712-5028
About Dr. Diana McCutcheon, MD
Specialty: Internal Medicine
Experience: 40 years
- English
NPI: 1760484380
Education & Certifications
Medical School: AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCutcheon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCutcheon works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McCutcheon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCutcheon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCutcheon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCutcheon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.