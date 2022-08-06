Dr. Diana Medgyesy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medgyesy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Medgyesy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and Uchealth Greeley Hospital.
Cancer Care & Hematology2121 E Harmony Rd Unit 170, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 493-6337Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Campbell County Memorial Hospital
- Ivinson Memorial Hospital
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Uchealth Greeley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Wonderful oncologist. Knowledgeable and caring. I felt confident I was getting top-notch care from a dedicated professional. She and her team helped me navigate chemotherapy and when she told me have NED - no evidence of disease - she was as happy as I was! Thank you, Dr. Medgyesy, I'm so glad you are my doctor.
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
