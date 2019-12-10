Overview of Dr. Diana Mummert, MD

Dr. Diana Mummert, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina.



Dr. Mummert works at Medi Care Clinics in Denton, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.