Dr. Diana Mummert, MD
Overview of Dr. Diana Mummert, MD
Dr. Diana Mummert, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina.
Dr. Mummert works at
Dr. Mummert's Office Locations
Denton Office2601 Scripture St Ste 102, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 442-6455
Family Medicine of North Texas9557 N Beach St Ste 121, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 741-5050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Moved from out of state and needed to get my scripts reset. Talked to her about my past scripts and the ones I felt I needed and didn’t. Seeing odd reviews on here.... I don’t think a lot of people realize she is not a Psychologist. She’s a medicine doctor who listens but needs to understand exactly the what and why of your dilemmas. Then she helps maintenance on meds as you go.
About Dr. Diana Mummert, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1295907764
Education & Certifications
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mummert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mummert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mummert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mummert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mummert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mummert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mummert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.