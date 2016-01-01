See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Marshall, MI
Dr. Diana Okuniewski, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Diana Okuniewski, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Diana Okuniewski, DO

Dr. Diana Okuniewski, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marshall, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Okuniewski works at Wherever Im needed in Marshall, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Gestational Diabetes and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD
Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Lisa Rauh, MD
Dr. Lisa Rauh, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Okuniewski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wherever Im needed
    200 N Madison St, Marshall, MI 49068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 867-5309

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Ottawa Community Health System
  • Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
  • Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital
  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Endometritis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Orgasmic Disorder Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Labial Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Leakage of Urine Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orgasmic Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Therapy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Relaxation Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sexual Aversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexual Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Trauma Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urine Retention Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Okuniewski?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Diana Okuniewski, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Diana Okuniewski, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Okuniewski to family and friends

    Dr. Okuniewski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Okuniewski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Diana Okuniewski, DO.

    About Dr. Diana Okuniewski, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184831547
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diana Okuniewski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okuniewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Okuniewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Okuniewski works at Wherever Im needed in Marshall, MI. View the full address on Dr. Okuniewski’s profile.

    Dr. Okuniewski has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Gestational Diabetes and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okuniewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Okuniewski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okuniewski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okuniewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okuniewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Diana Okuniewski, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.