Dr. Diana Okuniewski, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marshall, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Okuniewski works at Wherever Im needed in Marshall, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Gestational Diabetes and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.