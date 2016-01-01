Dr. Diana Pallin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pallin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Pallin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diana Pallin, MD
Dr. Diana Pallin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warrington, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY ALBERTO MASFERRER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Pallin works at
Dr. Pallin's Office Locations
-
1
Family Dermatology of Warrington847 Easton Rd Ste 1500, Warrington, PA 18976 Directions (267) 454-7147
-
2
New Start Medical LLC5039 Swamp Rd Ste 406, Fountainville, PA 18923 Directions (267) 454-7147
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pallin?
About Dr. Diana Pallin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Romanian
- 1962662981
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY ALBERTO MASFERRER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pallin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pallin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pallin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pallin works at
Dr. Pallin speaks Romanian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pallin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pallin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pallin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pallin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.