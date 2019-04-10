Dr. Pickett accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diana Pickett, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Pickett, MD is a Clinical Psychologist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Dr. Pickett works at
Locations
Pickett Psychological Inc.7825 Fay Ave Ste 200, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 333-1086
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pickett is amazing. I'm grateful I found her and that she's become one of the first people I talk to when something positive in my life is happening. She listens intently and asnwers all my questions. I am so lucky to have her in my corner. She counseled both my husband and I for a session or two and I feel like it helped to have an outside opinion and view on things. Her office staff is also really friendly and easy to talk to.
About Dr. Diana Pickett, MD
- Clinical Psychology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1982983516
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
