Dr. Diana Ponsky, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (25)
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Diana Ponsky, MD

Dr. Diana Ponsky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, UH Richmond Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Ponsky works at Ponsky Facial Plastic Surgery in Beachwood, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ponsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ponsky Facial Plastic Surgery
    3700 Park East Dr Ste 160, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 508-4055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
  • UH Richmond Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Big Ears
Dermabrasion
Localized Fat Deposits
Big Ears
Dermabrasion
Localized Fat Deposits

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Diana Ponsky, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1245338128
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Diana Ponsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ponsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ponsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ponsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ponsky works at Ponsky Facial Plastic Surgery in Beachwood, OH. View the full address on Dr. Ponsky’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ponsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ponsky.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ponsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ponsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

