Overview of Dr. Diana Portilla, MD

Dr. Diana Portilla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Portilla works at Englewood Family Health Center in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.