Dr. Diana Reeves, MD
Overview of Dr. Diana Reeves, MD
Dr. Diana Reeves, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Reeves' Office Locations
Denver Retina Center PC4500 E Cherry Creek South Dr Ste 100, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (303) 220-0393
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reeves?
Doctor Diana Reeves help me the best she can with my retinal detachment. All the personnel were very helpful during the visits I have after the surgery. due the treatment required several surgeries, she explained the procedure and was always punctual to the appointments for surgery. She was patient with my doubts, pain and during the surgery. It helped me a lot that when some terms were difficult to understand, part of her staff help me to translate to Spanish some technical words. My case required an urgent surgery, what she did the correct think to prevent my good eye left get worst and then go to the right eye . She made treatment in both eyes, no only the one where I reported issues.
About Dr. Diana Reeves, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French, Romanian, Russian, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1386625044
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center|Washington University School Of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve Sch Med|University of Cincinnati|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
